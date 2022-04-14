Man killed in motorcycle, truck crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash early Thursday in Ripley County.

Christopher Kincaid, 48, of North Vernon, Indiana, died at the scene of the crash on SR-48, near SR-129, Indiana State Police said.

Around 7 a.m., Kincaid was eastbound on the highway on his 2012 Harley Davidson when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason, troopers explained.

The 48-year-old’s motorcycle moved into the path of an oncoming 2014 Ford truck, and the two collided, according to ISP.

Kincaid was ejected from his bike. Troopers did not say if he was wearing a helmet.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, but toxicology results are pending.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

