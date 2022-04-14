Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Milford students modify toy car for special needs little girl

Milford students modify toy car for special needs little girl
By Andrea Medina
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 2-year-old girl with cerebral palsy can now move around a little bit easier, and in style, thanks to some Milford High School seniors.

Ah’Shia Martin, 2, now has a newfound sense of freedom with a modified power toy car.

Senior students used their capstone project to upgrade Ah’Shia’s toy Mercedes Benz car to fit her specific needs.

Milford student James Gilvary is one of the five who worked on the project for the 2-year-old.

“The family originally had this car with no modifications on it, so we did the majority of it ourselves,” explained Gilvary.

The students installed buttons to help move the toy car so Ah’Shia does not have to rely on the floor pedal.

Ah’Shia’s aunt, Shamaya Russia, says the modified ride will allow her to play like any other child.

“It excites us to see her face light up as she’s able to roll around and control it herself,” Russia said.

The students added arm supports and fitted the seat to give Ah’Shia all the support she needs.

Senior Nathaniel Baker helped on the project.

He says he and his classmates pulled the idea from similar products.

“We looked at other examples of different things like Go Baby Go cars to sort of draw inspiration on what has worked before,” Baker explained.

In all, it took the students about six months to finish the customization job.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Indiana
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three found safe after going missing
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FBI warning parents about increase in 'sextortion' cases
FBI warning parents about rising amount of ‘sextortion’ cases
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Several Hyde Park women report seeing man looking through their window
4th woman claims to be victim of man spying through windows in Hyde Park
Miriam Rios
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition