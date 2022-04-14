Milford students modify toy car for special needs little girl

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 2-year-old girl with cerebral palsy can now move around a little bit easier, and in style, thanks to some Milford High School seniors.

Ah’Shia Martin, 2, now has a newfound sense of freedom with a modified power toy car.

Senior students used their capstone project to upgrade Ah’Shia’s toy Mercedes Benz car to fit her specific needs.

Milford student James Gilvary is one of the five who worked on the project for the 2-year-old.

“The family originally had this car with no modifications on it, so we did the majority of it ourselves,” explained Gilvary.

The students installed buttons to help move the toy car so Ah’Shia does not have to rely on the floor pedal.

Ah’Shia’s aunt, Shamaya Russia, says the modified ride will allow her to play like any other child.

“It excites us to see her face light up as she’s able to roll around and control it herself,” Russia said.

The students added arm supports and fitted the seat to give Ah’Shia all the support she needs.

Senior Nathaniel Baker helped on the project.

He says he and his classmates pulled the idea from similar products.

“We looked at other examples of different things like Go Baby Go cars to sort of draw inspiration on what has worked before,” Baker explained.

In all, it took the students about six months to finish the customization job.

