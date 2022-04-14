Contests
Ohio Supreme Court rejects 4th set of legislative maps

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court rejected yet another round of state legislative maps in a 4-3 decision on Thursday.

It’s the fourth time the court ruled the statehouse maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission unconstitutional.

Mapmakers will need to return to the drawing board to create fair legislative districts. The court ordered the commission to file a new set of maps with the Secretary of State and the court by May 6. Those looking to file an objections will need to do so three days after the new plan is filed with the court.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has previously said that new maps have to be finalized by April 20th to include state legislative candidates on the ballot for an August 2nd primary election.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved the fourth set of maps on March 28. Those maps were based off the third sets of maps previously deemed unconstitutional by the court, with some minor changes, instead of using the maps drawn by independent mapmakers. Republicans on the commission approved the plan with the exception of Auditor Keith Faber, who sided with the Democrats on the commission in voting against the maps.

You can read the decision in its entirety below.

