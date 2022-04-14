Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

P&G’s David Taylor to retire, CEO Jon Moeller adds role as board chair

Former Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor is retiring in June as executive chairman with his...
Former Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor is retiring in June as executive chairman with his successor, Jon Moeller, assuming the role as chairman of the board, effective July 1, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
By Alexander Coolidge
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Former Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor is retiring in June as executive chairman with his successor, Jon Moeller, assuming the role as chairman of the board, effective July 1, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The former chief operating officer and long-time financial head Moeller took over as CEO on Nov. 1. P&G CEOs typically also serve as board chairman, then remain as chair for several months as a successor settles into the CEO role.

After years of sluggish sales, P&G got its sales and profit momentum back starting in late 2018 and the stock has recently hit all-time highs, the Enquirer reports. The maker of consumer staples such as Tide laundry detergent, Gillette razors and Pampers diapers, P&G employs 99,000 worldwide, including 10,000 in Greater Cincinnati.

Last summer, Taylor told The Enquirer it was a good time for P&G to transition to a new leader. He praised Moeller: “Jon is a very broad-based leader... with (strong) intellectual prowess and strategic thinking.”

Taylor’s departure comes the same week as P&G announced a 5% increase to its quarterly dividend from almost 87 cents to more than 91 cents per share, according to the Enquirer. The next dividend is payable on or after May 16 to shareholders of record on April 22.

The extra payout marks the 66th straight year P&G has increased its dividend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
Tornado touchdown in Indiana, storm damage through Northern Kentucky
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three found safe after going missing
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Latest News

Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate
The Ohio Supreme Court is ordering members of the state's redistricting commission to appear...
Ohio Supreme Court rejects 4th set of legislative maps
Firetruck
Police ID man killed in Clinton Co. house fire