Police ID man killed in Clinton Co. house fire

Firetruck
Firetruck(Source: Gray Image Bank | (Source: Gray Media))
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW VIENNA, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the man killed in a Thursday morning structure fire in Clinton County.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. in the 190 block of West Church Street where flames and smoke were visible from the front, according to the New Vienna Police Department.

First responders found one deceased male victim at the location. Police have identified the victim as 37-year-old Daniel K. Lawson.

The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshals Office and the New Vienna Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Andy Ellenger with the Ohio State Fire Marshals Office at 614-752-7179.

