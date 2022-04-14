Contests
Sunshine and seasonable for Thursday!

Clouds move out with cooler air in the tri-state
A little cool on Saturday, but not bad at all for some rides at Kings Island!
A little cool on Saturday, but not bad at all for some rides at Kings Island!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds continue to exit the tri-state with mostly sunny skies this Friday eve. We’ll have some breezy conditions, especially to the north, and will make things a tad chilly in the shade.

Daytime highs will be in the low 60s with the sunshine.

Temperatures in the mid 60s on Friday and then cooler with a high of 60 on Saturday.

While we may see a passing shower Friday night, we will stay mostly dry now through Easter Weekend.

Saturday night into Sunday morning we could see some patchy frost, as temperatures reach 58 degrees for Easter Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

