Sunshine and seasonable for Thursday!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds continue to exit the tri-state with mostly sunny skies this Friday eve. We’ll have some breezy conditions, especially to the north, and will make things a tad chilly in the shade.

Daytime highs will be in the low 60s with the sunshine.

Temperatures in the mid 60s on Friday and then cooler with a high of 60 on Saturday.

While we may see a passing shower Friday night, we will stay mostly dry now through Easter Weekend.

Saturday night into Sunday morning we could see some patchy frost, as temperatures reach 58 degrees for Easter Sunday.

