Suspect in East Price Hill murder, robbery plot faces life in prison

The two suspects arranged for the victim to give them a ride in exchange for money, the...
The two suspects arranged for the victim to give them a ride in exchange for money, the prosecutor explained.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect accused of plotting to kill and rob a man in East Price Hill faces life in prison.

Youssouf Niangane, 18, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Thursday.

On April 6, Niangane and 20-year-old Ali Coulter conspired to rob 28-year-old Christian Jones, according to Deters.

The two arranged for Jones to give them a ride in exchange for money, the prosecutor explained.

As Jones drove down Bassett Road, with Niangane and Coulter in the backseat, the 28-year-old was shot three times in the back of the head, Deters said.

Jones’ car crashed near the intersection of Elberon Avenue.

Two days after Jones’ murder, Niangane was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice on a $1 million bond.

Youssouf Niangane, 18, faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges.
Youssouf Niangane, 18, faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

On April 11, three days after Niangane’s arrest, Coulter was shot and killed by Cincinnati officers in Covington, Kentucky.

>> Graphic: Police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting <<

Prosecutor Deters made the following comment after Niangane’s indictment:

“This is yet another example of senseless violent crime. Niangane will be held accountable for his involvement in this murder.

“His co-defendant, Ali Coulter, is deceased after a use-of-force incident in Covington, Kentucky. Issues concerning police use-of-force, jurisdictional concerns, and the piecemeal release of certain pieces of evidence by city administration prior to the completion of the investigation, will be handled by the Commonwealth Attorney for Kenton County.”

If Niangane is convicted on all charges, he faces life in prison, according to Deters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

