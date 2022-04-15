Contests
3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says

(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was sprayed in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January "in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility," according to the South Carolina attorney general.(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – Three employees of a South Carolina care facility were arrested after abusing an intellectually and physically disabled person, according to the state’s attorney general.

Investigators said they found that 32-year-old Pebble Hill, a caregiver at Thrive Upstate, sprayed the victim in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January “in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility.”

Hill was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office said two other caregivers, 35-year-old Tuesday Watson and 48-year-old Wanda Gary, saw the abuse but didn’t report it. Both were charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three women were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday.

The attorney general’s office did not disclose whether the victim suffered injuries.

Thrive Upstate performed a prompt internal review of the situation, the attorney general’s office said. Facility staff did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

