4th woman claims to be victim of man spying through windows in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hyde Park woman says she’s another victim of the peeper police are investigating after a separate woman came forward with a similar story earlier this year.

The latest alleged victim has preferred to remain wholly anonymous. The earlier alleged victim, on whom FOX19 reported in late March, goes by Sophie.

In fact it’s the fourth victim from Hyde Park who has reported to Cincinnati police a man peeping through their windows. Police have a suspect in mind, but Ohio’s voyeurism laws make a conviction difficult, and the suspect has not been officially charged.

The latest incident happened last Friday, April 8 around 2:30 p.m., the woman says. She lives on the ground floor of a Hyde Park apartment and woke to the sound of her dogs barking.

“Because there was a man in the window, like where I was sleeping,” she said Thursday. “I mean, the door was locked, and everything was closed, and I don’t know if he could see in, but the way my blinds are, I think there was probably a few cracks.”

The woman purchased a surveillance camera after a neighbor told her about a man walking by her apartment at night.

She called police immediately and filed a report.

“In my video,” she said, “he has his hands in his pants. He wasn’t there long enough I think to do anything, if he was going to.”

The woman is now terrified and unable to sleep.

“I feel like a part of me was taken when he came to my apartment and he ran away,” she said. “I just cry. Like, he hasn’t done anything to me, but like, it sucks. Like, it’s not his space. I feel like, it’s not his home. I don’t feel safe.”

The woman reached out to FOX19 after seeing the report from Sophie, a University of Cincinnati student and fellow Hyde Park resident who said in March a man had been persistently spying on her through her windows.

Reviewing her camera footage of the man and comparing it to the photos of the man Sophie claims peeped into her apartment, the latest alleged victim says “it’s 100 percent” the same person.

She says she’s planning to see a therapist to work through her emotional trauma.

“I like run through the situation over and over again and replay if my door was unlocked, and I think that’s the biggest problem and fear of mine is that if it was unlocked, what could he have done.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

