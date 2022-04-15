Bengals plans for indoor practice facility progressing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The reality of an indoor practice facility for the Bengals is one step closer.

Cincinnati City Planning Commission unanimously approved the team’s plans on Friday, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The Bengals' plans for building an indoor practice bubble have been confirmed by the Cincinnati City Planning Commission. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 15, 2022

As Baby mentioned, Cincinnati City Council still has to approve the plans in order for construction to go forward.

Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase seems to approve of the plan.

A little more than two weeks ago, Cincinnati Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said the organization was eyeing an indoor practice facility.

Documents from the City Planning Commission’s agenda note the possible location as 621 W. Mehring Way.

The Equitable Growth & Housing Committee scheduled a public hearing for 1 p.m. on April 26 to talk about the authorization for the property to be developed, the document reads.

The Mehring Way property outlined in the document could only be authorized for development if it meets certain regulations.

Map outlines the location of a possible Bengals indoor practice facility. (City of Cincinnati)

Getting an indoor practice facility would bring the Bengals’ amenities up to speed with much of the NFL. The Bengals are one of four teams (Chargers, 49ers, Rams) that remain without an indoor practice area.

The first public mention of the Bengals looking into building the facility came on March 30 during the NFL’s Annual Meetings.

Team Executive VP Katie Blackburn told reported the Bengals are “definitely” and “actively” looking at adding an indoor practice facility.

The cost to build the facility would be on the Bengals, according to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the team has with Hamilton County.

However, the MOU only mentions the indoor facility being built “on a portion of the Hilltop Site and/or within the existing practice fields.”

So, if the facility were built at a location not part of the Hilltop Site, it is unclear if the Bengals would be solely responsible for the cost.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.