Cincinnati Fear: A new professional ESports team

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “We want the Cincinnati Fear to be the fourth professional franchise in Cincinnati,” were the words uttered by Jackie Reau, CEO of Game Day Communications.

However, this professional franchise wouldn’t be on a field, stadium or court. Instead, it would be at a computer chair in front of a screen.

ESports, or electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games, and Game Day Communications is launching this city-based team to the Tri-State.

Jackie Reau added that “competitive gamers are athletes. they are training like athletes, they have nutrition plans like athletes. Their hand-eye coordination... cognitive skills... critical thinking... is off the charts,” to what will be a unique addition to sports teams in Cincinnati.

This team is now recruiting competitive gamers from colleges, universities and high school students to compete under the brand: to be a gaming athlete for the Cincinnati Fear team and play for prizes and professional growth in gaming tournaments.

These gaming tournaments award cash prizes that could even help in higher education.

Reau says Esports is a billion-dollar industry. He went on to say Cincinnati Fear would be one of only a handful of city-based teams that competes among different video games, such as Rocket League, League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers and Valorant.

Cincinnati Fear wants to help take their athletes to tournaments across the country and win prizes, help with fan-fests, revenue streams, prize pools and also work with charities to help raise funds, something that St. Jude is involved with.

Cincinnati Fear is currently searching for gaming athletes who have a strong social media presence in gaming on all of or some of the following platforms: Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, Discord and YouTube. The gaming athletes could also be someone who loves the industry and wants to learn more about esports.

To celebrate the launch of the new professional team, Tim David, Director of Esports for Game Day, says they, “are giving away to a lucky winner who signs up through the giveaway a Secret Labs gaming chair.”

