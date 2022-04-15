Cincinnati Zoo hosting annual Easter celebration

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will host its annual Easter Celebration this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, April 16, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The egg-citing day will feature treat stations for kids, Easter-themed enrichment for animals, and a Find the Fiona Scavenger Hunt.

“Kids can meet the Easter Bunny and collect goodies from treat stations spread throughout the zoo,” said Cincinnati Zoo Special Events Manager Kim Denzler. “They will also enjoy watching gorillas, cougars, birds, and other animals hunt for eggs.”

A list of treat stations and the full animal enrichment schedule can be found on the Easter Celebration event page.

The zoo opens at 10 a.m and closes at 5 p.m. Members may enter at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.