Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April

The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.(wsaw)
By WOWT staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT/Gray News) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is planning its next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the end of this month.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, the public is encouraged to bring any unused and unneeded medications to law enforcement agencies across the country. You can find the nearest collection site using a search tool on the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the website states.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths reached a record high in late 2021, with over 105,000 deaths in the 12-month period ending in October of that year.

The Take Back Day is designed to guard against medication misuse and help prevent opioid addictions before they start.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Indiana
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three found safe after going missing
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico wildfire kills 2 people, destroys homes
Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns
FBI warning parents about increase in 'sextortion' cases
FBI warning parents about rising amount of ‘sextortion’ cases
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks