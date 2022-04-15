Contests
Downtown bar to partner with animal shelters for Barks & Brews

Barks and Brews will be held at AC Upper Deck on Saturday, April 23.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rooftop bar at The Banks is teaming up with several dog shelters to hold a pet-friendly community event next Saturday.

AC Upper Deck on Joe Nuxhall Way will be hosting ACtivate: Barks & Brews on April 23 starting at noon.

Visitors can grab local brew and hang out with adoptable pets.

The bar is partnering with The League for Animal Welfare, Pet Wants Cincy, Applehead City Pet and Thirsty Dog Brewing for this event.

