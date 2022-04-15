Downtown bar to partner with animal shelters for Barks & Brews

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rooftop bar at The Banks is teaming up with several dog shelters to hold a pet-friendly community event next Saturday.

AC Upper Deck on Joe Nuxhall Way will be hosting ACtivate: Barks & Brews on April 23 starting at noon.

Visitors can grab local brew and hang out with adoptable pets.

The bar is partnering with The League for Animal Welfare, Pet Wants Cincy, Applehead City Pet and Thirsty Dog Brewing for this event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.