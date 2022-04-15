Ex-Hamilton County jailer accused of smuggling drugs into jail indicted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fired Hamilton County jailer Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey vowed to make an example out of has been indicted.

Jason Robinson, 22, was indicted Friday on charges of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and trafficking in marijuana, court records show.

Robinson was the subject of Sheriff McGuffey’s press conference on April 11.

The sheriff said her office was tipped off by jail deputies that someone was bringing drugs into the facility.

Their investigation led them to Robinson, who they arrested following an interview on April 8, Sheriff McGuffey explained. Robinson was subsequently fired, she added.

The sheriff said she thinks Robinson smuggled drugs into the jail more than once.

She explained that Robinson was “compromised” by an inmate, thus leading him down the path to sneaking in drugs. Robinson was the president of his recruiting class which graduated from the jail academy six months earlier, according to the sheriff.

When asked how exactly Robinson got the marijuana into the facility, the sheriff said she could not fully disclose that information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.