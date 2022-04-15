FBI warning parents about rising amount of ‘sextortion’ cases

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FBI is warning parents that a crime called “sextortion” is on the rise nationwide.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, agents are seeing a “huge increase” in the number of cases.

FOX19 NOW Tech Expert Dave Hatter said unfortunately, that does not surprise him.

“It’s never been easier for bad people to assume fake personas online, to cover their tracks, to figure out where kids are and kids are spending more time online,” Hatter said.

Per the FBI, the crimes can happen on any site, app or game that can be used for communication.

The FBI reports that sometimes the crime starts with a direct threat, but most of the time, it occurs when an adult pretending to be underage starts an online relationship with a child or teenager.

Using intimidation, money, gifts and lies, the suspect gets the victim to send an inappropriate photo. Once the suspect has the photo, investigators say he or she will threaten to share it, or threaten violence unless the victim sends more.

“They know how to play on the emotions of kids. They know how to pretend to be a kid,” Hatter said.

What is becoming increasingly common, the FBI reports, is predators posing as young girls and convincing young boys to do something explicit on video. FBI agents say the suspect will secretly record the video and use it to extort the victim for money.

Authorities believe sextortion crimes can leave children feeling afraid, ashamed or confused. Hatter said open communication could help parents protect their kids.

“You really do, as a parent, have to warn your kids and help them understand there are bad people out there who will manipulate them, and it’s probably never been easier because they can groom them over a long period of time with these tools before the big reveal of ‘hey I’m actually a 53-year-old man, not a 14-year-old girl,’” he said.

FBI investigators say offenders in these cases often have hundreds of victims all over the world. Someone convicted of a sextortion crime could end up spending life in prison.

The FBI has a list of tips for parents on the agency’s website.

