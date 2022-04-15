Contests
Gov. DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19 for first time

The governor is fully vaccinated.
Gov. DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

DeWine was diagnosed Friday by his personal physician. He has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches, and a sore throat, a spokesperson says.

It’s the first time DeWine has contracted COVID-19 despite being exposed twice previously, first in November 2021, then in December the same year.

In August 2021, the governor tested positive, but it later transpired that the result was a false positive.

The governor received a monoclonal antibody treatment early Friday evening. The treatment infuses a patient with lab-produced antibodies that mimic the immune system’s defenses against the virus.

He is currently quarantining, per the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 diagnosis protocol.

First Lady Fran DeWine has tested negative and is not experiencing symptoms, the spokesperson says.

Both the governor and first lady are fully vaccinated and boosted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

