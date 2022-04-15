Kings Island opening Saturday for 50th anniversary season

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is putting the final touches on the park before it opens this weekend for its 50th season.

The amusement park will open on Saturday, April 16, and it announced its special events line-up for the 2022 season which includes a birthday party on April 29 to commemorate its 50th anniversary and the summer-long Golden Celebration beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Also returning this season are the popular Halloween Haunt and WinterFest events.

2022 events:

Passholder Preview (Friday, April 15) Gold and Platinum passholders will be the first to experience Kings Island in 2022. The park will be open from noon – 7:00 p.m.

Opening Day (Saturday, April 16) Kings Island officially opens to everyone for its 50th Anniversary season.

Kings Island’s Birthday (Friday, April 29) Don’t miss this historic, daylong anniversary celebration that will pay tribute to the park’s first 50 years.

The Golden Celebration (Begins Saturday, May 28) Don’t miss the kickoff of our summer-long Golden Celebration featuring brand new entertainment highlighting Kings Island’s history.

Soak City Water Park Opening Weekend (May 28-29) Soak City Water Park opens for Kings Island’s 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend and will be open daily through Aug. 21 and weekends Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-5.

Independence Day Fireworks (Sunday, July 3) In honor of Independence Day, Kings Island will light up the sky with one of the largest and most impressive fireworks displays in the Cincinnati area.

Fall and Winter Events (September – December) The 2022 season also will feature the return of Kings Island’s popular fall events, Halloween Haunt and Tricks And Treats Fall Fest, in September and October, and WinterFest in November and December.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.