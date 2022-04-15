Contests
Man sentenced in deadly Warren County hit-and-run crash

Court documents say Jeremy Penwell has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and operating a vehicle under the influence.(Warren County Jail)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver has been sentenced for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Warren County on Sept. 14., 2021.

Jeremy Penwell, 38, was convicted of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of failure to stop after an accident, and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to court records.

According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, on Sept. 14, 2021, around 8 a.m., Penwell was driving a vehicle down Grandin Road in Hamilton Township while he was under the influence of controlled substances.

As Penwell continued down Grandin Road, he struck and killed Aleksandre Begheluri, 37, who was outside of his vehicle fixing a chain that was dragging from his trailer.

Fornshll said after he struck Begheluri, he failed to stop and continued driving to work.

The Hamilton Township Police Department conducted an investigation and discovered that just prior to the crash, Penwell was passed out in his vehicle at a gas station before he was awakened and drove off.

The investigation also revealed that after the crash, several of Penwell’s co-workers found him to be under the influence once he arrived at work.

Penwell was sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison.

