Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

OTR Chili announces closure, says dream ‘will go on’

"Sorry, we're closed" sign
"Sorry, we're closed" sign(MGN)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A restaurant in Over-the-Rhine announced its closure Friday but told its customers that it is not ‘the end of the dream.’

In an Instagram post from OTR Chili, owner Jim Cornwell said that the restaurant closed its doors as of Wednesday, April 13.

Cornwell wrote, “...this is the toughest time to be in the restaurant business. Labor shortage and rising food and material costs have made even the best ideas an incredibly difficult endeavor, and in this attempt we have fallen short.”

Although the restaurant has had to make an unfortunate decision, Cornwell says that the dream of bringing chili to Cincinnati will go on.

“We do not believe that this is the end of the dream though,” wrote Cornwell. “We know that there is a place for this restaurant in this city. It may have a different name, some different faces, and in a different location, but the dream to bring what we think is the best chili in the city will go on.”

Cornwell thanks the public for continued support and ends his message hoping to see all patrons of OTR Chili in the near future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Indiana
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Teenage student killed in Evanston shooting, police say
Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate
The coroner said one person was killed and two were injured.
1 killed, 2 injured in Florence house fire

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers the 2022 State of the State address.
Gov. DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19 for first time
Duke Tobin
Part 1: Duke Tobin pre-draft sitdown with Fox19 Now
Cincinnati Fear is now recruiting competitive gamers from colleges, universities and high...
Cincinnati Fear: A new professional ESports team
Cheri Richards is accused of using a knife with a 10-12" blade to stab John Mott multiple times.
Woman stabs man multiple times in neck, abdomen: Brown County sheriff
Ex-Hamilton County jailer accused of smuggling drugs into jail indicted
Ex-Hamilton County jailer accused of smuggling drugs into jail indicted