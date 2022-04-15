OTR Chili announces closure, says dream ‘will go on’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A restaurant in Over-the-Rhine announced its closure Friday but told its customers that it is not ‘the end of the dream.’

In an Instagram post from OTR Chili, owner Jim Cornwell said that the restaurant closed its doors as of Wednesday, April 13.

Cornwell wrote, “...this is the toughest time to be in the restaurant business. Labor shortage and rising food and material costs have made even the best ideas an incredibly difficult endeavor, and in this attempt we have fallen short.”

Although the restaurant has had to make an unfortunate decision, Cornwell says that the dream of bringing chili to Cincinnati will go on.

“We do not believe that this is the end of the dream though,” wrote Cornwell. “We know that there is a place for this restaurant in this city. It may have a different name, some different faces, and in a different location, but the dream to bring what we think is the best chili in the city will go on.”

Cornwell thanks the public for continued support and ends his message hoping to see all patrons of OTR Chili in the near future.

