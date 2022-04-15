Contests
People caught on video stealing wood pallets from Middletown business

By Jared Goffinet and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Granger Plastics Company is offering a $500 reward for the names and addresses of two people caught on video stealing wood pallets.

The company wrote on Facebook that the theft happened a little after 5 p.m. on April 9.

The video shows two people using a dark color SUV and trailer to load up pallets from the business on Made Industrial Drive in Middletown.

Call 513-424-1955 if you have information on the people seen in the video.

$500 REWARD For the Names & Addresses of these (2) unsavory individuals who feel that it is far more productive in...

Posted by Granger Plastics Company on Thursday, April 14, 2022

