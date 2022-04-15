Contests
Thousands make the climb for Praying the Steps tradition in Mt. Adams

By Drew Amman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands are visiting Holy Cross-Immaculata Church in Mount Adams on Good Friday for the annual Praying the Steps.

It’s an event dating back to the 1850s and involves all faiths, drawing people from all over the United States as well as international visitors.

The tradition started when Archbishop Purcell of Cincinnati asked people to climb the hillside praying enough money would be raised to build Immaculata Church.

“Purcell actually was responsible for building this church,” says parish historian Jim Steiner. “He raised all the money, bought the land, hired the architect, contractor, etc. So he was up here all the time and he asked people that lived down below the church to come up and pray for the success of the project.”

The Praying the Steps tradition starts at 12:01 a.m. on Good Friday. Faithful participants say the Hail Mary as they make the climb to the top of the hill overlooking the Ohio River.

The climb up to the church is about 100 steps up from St. Gregory Street, and Steiner says the climb is very simple.

“You do it your way,” says Steiner. “It doesn’t matter how anybody else does it, you do it your way. People wait in line along the street to get onto the steps. The journey takes about 45 minutes, and they pray up the steps.

Steiner adds that some pray the Holy Rosary or other prayer on each step, some climb in silence to clear their minds, and some remember.

There is also an improved pedestrian overlook at the top of the steps.

Visitors may go inside Holy Cross-Immaculata Church to begin the process of writing a prayer request in the intention book. When priests are available, the Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered inside and outside the church, weather permitting.

