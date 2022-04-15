Contests
Warm Good Friday before a chilly Easter weekend

Rain chances arrive tonight in the tri-state
Clouds increase this afternoon before rain arrives tonight, bringing cooler air behind the moisture!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon, but not before we deal with warm conditions! Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s along with breezy gusts up to 30 miles per hour in the tri-state.

The clouds are ahead of a cold front, which arrives late tonight into Saturday morning. This front will bring rain chances tonight and though the moisture will be light, it will cause a few wet spots for Saturday morning. Saturday will be noticeably cooler as skies clear out with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning - expect clear skies and cold conditions. The clear skies will make for great photo opportunities for the Pink Moon, the full moon in April, and it won’t be pink, but it will be bright! Morning lows for Easter Sunday will be in the low 30s, so frost will be likely with freezing conditions possible in some spots of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Easter Sunday will only reach the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds before more rain chances move in Sunday night into Monday morning. Mid 50s will stick around for highs on Monday and Tuesday, but warmer air arrives later in the week with scattered showers back on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Expect 70s by next weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

