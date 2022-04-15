‘Where Y’alls gonna go?’ Florence Y’alls take jab at Phil Castellini following comments
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Florence Y’alls are not missing a chance to capitalize on comments made by Reds President and COO Phil Castellini on Opening Day.
“Well, where are you going to go?” Castellini said Tuesday following fans’ call for his father, Bob Castellini, to sell the Reds. [Read Castellini’s comments in full here]
As the old saying goes, strike while the iron is hot.
That seems to be exactly what the Y’alls are doing.
The Florence baseball team announced a new “Where Y’alls gonna go?” shirt on Friday. The shirt is now available for preorder.
Castellini issued an apology several hours after making the controversial comments.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.