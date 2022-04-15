‘Where Y’alls gonna go?’ Florence Y’alls take jab at Phil Castellini following comments

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Florence Y’alls are not missing a chance to capitalize on comments made by Reds President and COO Phil Castellini on Opening Day.

“Well, where are you going to go?” Castellini said Tuesday following fans’ call for his father, Bob Castellini, to sell the Reds. [Read Castellini’s comments in full here]

As the old saying goes, strike while the iron is hot.

That seems to be exactly what the Y’alls are doing.

The Florence baseball team announced a new “Where Y’alls gonna go?” shirt on Friday. The shirt is now available for preorder.

Y'all asked, Y'all shall receive.

Our Pre-Order Only "Where Y'alls Gonna Go?" Shirts are now LIVE!

They'll only be available until this Sunday, 4/17/22. After 11:59 pm, the pre-order will be over, and the sale will end.

Act fast Y'all 🏃‍♂️https://t.co/M5iXot2aFc pic.twitter.com/oHHXPU17pc — Florence Y’alls (@florence_yalls) April 15, 2022

Castellini issued an apology several hours after making the controversial comments.

“I apologize to Reds fans and regret the comments that I made earlier today. We love this city, we love this team, and we love our fans. I understand how our fans feel and I am sorry.”

