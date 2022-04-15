Contests
Woman stabs man multiple times in neck, abdomen: Brown County sheriff

Woman stabs man in Brown County
By Jared Goffinet and Kendall Hyde
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times with a 10 to 12″ knife.

Cheri Richards is expected to be charged with the attempted murder of John Mott, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Mott was in the car with Richards when she pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of Roberson Road, Sheriff Gordon Ellis explained. Richards got out of the car and then started stabbing Mott, the sheriff said.

Deputies were called to the scene around 11 a.m.

Once they arrived, Sheriff Ellis says they found Mott on the ground near the car with stab wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The knife with the 10-12″ blade was found at the scene, Sheriff Ellis added.

Sherrif Ellis described the scene to FOX19 NOW, saying there was a lot of evidence to collect.

“The scene was fairly large because there was a lot of movement prior to our arrival, so there was a lot of physical evidence we were able to identify and collect,” the sheriff explained. “It was a fairly large scene.”

Richards was taken into custody. The sheriff did not say what led up to the stabbing.

Ex-Hamilton County jailer accused of smuggling drugs into jail indicted