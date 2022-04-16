Chilly Temperatures This Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The typical spring weather pattern will bring a few chances of rain the next seven days and the possibility of some frost Sunday morning.

Showers will taper off and end Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon the sky will clear, breezy and cool.

Sunday morning, look for some frost. Sunny and cool afternoon temperatures are on the way. It will also be less breezy.

