Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Chilly Temperatures This Weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The typical spring weather pattern will bring a few chances of rain the next seven days and the possibility of some frost Sunday morning.

Showers will taper off and end Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon the sky will clear, breezy and cool.

Sunday morning, look for some frost. Sunny and cool afternoon temperatures are on the way. It will also be less breezy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheri Richards is accused of using a knife with a 10-12" blade to stab John Mott multiple times.
Woman stabs man multiple times in neck, abdomen: Brown County sheriff
Teenage student killed in Evanston shooting, police say
Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate
Court documents say Jeremy Penwell has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular...
Man sentenced in deadly Warren County hit-and-run crash
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Looking Forward to the Weekend!!!
It is the final home game of the Cincinnati Cyclones regular season. It's also Fan Appreciation...
Warm Good Friday before a chilly Easter weekend
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Easter Weekend: Mainly Dry & A Tad Cooler
First Alert Video Forecast For Easter Weekend
Frank's Friday Forecast Update