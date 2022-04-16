Contests
Frosty start to Easter Sunday

Cover up the plants or take them inside before tonight in these conditions!
After a frosty start to Easter, expect chilly conditions through the day. Rain arrives Sunday night with some wintry mix early Monday morning!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clear skies and cold conditions are expected for Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning. Overnight lows will fall in the low 30s for most, making widespread frost likely and some areas of freezing.

Because of this, the majority of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a FREEZE WARNING. Areas in our southern-most counties are under a FROST ADVISORY. Both alerts are in effect until 10 a.m.

The clear skies will make for great photo opportunities for the Pink Moon, the full moon in April, and it won’t be pink, but it will be bright! Given the overnight lows, best to bundle up while taking the camera out!

Easter Sunday will only reach the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds before more rain chances move in Sunday night into Monday morning. A few spots early Monday morning could see a wintry mix, but given how warm the ground is along with how brief the rain/snow mix arrives, we don’t expect any accumulations or icy spots on roadways for Monday morning.

Mid 50s will stick around for highs on Monday and Tuesday, but warmer air arrives later in the week with scattered showers back on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Expect 70s by next weekend with drier air!

