How to best protect your plants from frost, freezing conditions

As growing season continues, some plants are susceptible to damage or death from freezing temperatures
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather forecast for Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning has overnight lows near or below freezing in the tri-state - with Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning alerts throughout the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The growing season is already taking shape - including those wanting to plant Easter flowers or start early on their garden. However, Lou Sauser Jr., owner and operator of Highland Garden Center Inc., suggests either covering your plants up or bringing them inside with near-freezing conditions expected.

“I would still cover your Easter flowers at a freeze, no matter how long they’ve been out - a freeze is a freeze and will damage your plant,” Sauser added.

Garden plants that are most at-risk for damage or could be killed in near-freezing conditions are plants that hold a lot of water in the stems, such as begonias or impatiens and other tender perennials.

Plants that have less water at the stem - such as petunias, dianthus, snapdragons and dusty millers - can tolerate more cold conditions, but will still need to be covered with temperatures near freezing.

Cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and leaf lettuce plants will also need to be covered but should be okay. Sauser says his only concern would be that freezing conditions may burn some of the leaves.

When it comes to plants that have not yet been planted, Sauser says to move them into your garage or close to the house so they are sheltered and covered. To cover the plants, Sauser urges that you gently place either a burlap tarp or old bed sheet over the plants and lay the sheet flat, anchoring all four corners so the cover doesn’t come off.

The purpose of laying a burlap tarp or old bed sheet on top of the plants is to insulate the heat from the ground around the plants so the plant doesn’t experience near-to-below freezing conditions, which could easily damage or kill your plants.

Once temperatures go above 35 degrees, Sauser says you can take the tarp or sheet off.

“Just remember, anything that comes out of the greenhouses is a lot more tender than what you buy outside,” Sauser adds, “be very cautious, to err on the side of safety for your plants and the well-being in the season of growing.”

For any questions about gardening tips or other preparations for the growing season that may come up, you can contact the Highland Garden Center Inc. at 859-441-6200 or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

