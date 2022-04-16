Local pet shelter hosts foster event for Easter weekend

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) -A local pet shelter hosted an event where individuals could foster a pet just for the holiday weekend.

The League for Animal Welfare hosted the Foster Hop event at their Batavia location on Saturday to help encourage individuals to adopt the animals.

“We’d love to get the animals out of the shelter. The shelter is a very stressful place for animals, cats, and dogs. Giving them a time in a home does release some of that stress, and they get a break so we can see how they are at home,” Volunteer Manager at League for Animal Welfare Carrie Leary Leary said. “We see how they are with other animals in the home, with other kids, and we just learn about them. So even if the foster family does not adopt them, the foster family can tell us more about them than we would learn in a shelter environment.”

Leary says they do similar events during other times of the year, such as Christmas, the ice storm in Feb., and now Easter.

The location will be closed on Easter Sunday but will be open Monday between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for individuals to drop their pets off at the Batavia location.

