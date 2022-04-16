Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Local pet shelter hosts foster event for Easter weekend

The League for Animal Welfare hosted a pet adoption event for Easter weekend.
The League for Animal Welfare hosted a pet adoption event for Easter weekend.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) -A local pet shelter hosted an event where individuals could foster a pet just for the holiday weekend.

The League for Animal Welfare hosted the Foster Hop event at their Batavia location on Saturday to help encourage individuals to adopt the animals.

“We’d love to get the animals out of the shelter. The shelter is a very stressful place for animals, cats, and dogs. Giving them a time in a home does release some of that stress, and they get a break so we can see how they are at home,” Volunteer Manager at League for Animal Welfare Carrie Leary Leary said. “We see how they are with other animals in the home, with other kids, and we just learn about them. So even if the foster family does not adopt them, the foster family can tell us more about them than we would learn in a shelter environment.”

Leary says they do similar events during other times of the year, such as Christmas, the ice storm in Feb., and now Easter.

>> Foster pet program gives shelter animals a home for the holidays

The location will be closed on Easter Sunday but will be open Monday between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for individuals to drop their pets off at the Batavia location.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheri Richards is accused of using a knife with a 10-12" blade to stab John Mott multiple times.
Woman stabs man multiple times in neck, abdomen: Brown County sheriff
Teenage student killed in Evanston shooting, police say
Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say
A 17-year-old police say was touching himself outside a Westwood woman's home.
Teen arrested after allegedly exposing himself outside Westwood woman’s home
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate

Latest News

First responders, Cyclones alumni will be raising funds at an Indian Hill hockey tournament for...
Police, firefighters, Cyclones alumni to raise money for Fairfield officer at annual hockey game
Kings Island Celebrates End of Summer With “Dollar Days”
Kings Island opening Saturday for 50th anniversary season
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Ask Ashlee discusses May event for Mental Health Awareness Month
Ask Ashlee discusses May event for Mental Health Awareness Month