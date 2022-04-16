Contests
Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University...
FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Investigators say over 100 male students were sexually abused by Strauss who died in 2005. The university released findings Friday, May 17, 2019, from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school. (Ohio State University via AP, File)(Uncredited | AP)
By JOHN SEEWER
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is paying out $2 million to settle more lawsuits brought by former athletes and other men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a now-deceased team doctor. The payouts by the university have now reached just under $60 million to nearly 290 men. The latest settlement announced Friday ends lawsuits brought by 57 survivors. Dozens more have yet to settle. The lawsuits say former Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss carried out the abuse beginning in the late 1970s and through the late ’90s. No one has publicly defended Strauss, who died in 2005.

