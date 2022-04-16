Contests
One dead after medical emergency causes crash

Police say the driver suffered a medical emergency that cause him to crash his vehicle.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency, which caused him to crash his vehicle, according to Colerain Township Police.

The incident happened on Gloria Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jim Love, spokesman with Colerain Township Police, says that the man suffered from a medical emergency while driving, causing him to crash and flip his vehicle.

The man ultimately died at the scene.

There was also a minor in the vehicle but was not severely injured. Love says that the minor was taken to Children’s Hospital as a safety precaution.

The identities of the victims involved have not been released at this time.

Gloria Avenue was closed while the incident was investigated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

