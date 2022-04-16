One dead after medical emergency causes crash
COLERAIN TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency, which caused him to crash his vehicle, according to Colerain Township Police.
The incident happened on Gloria Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Jim Love, spokesman with Colerain Township Police, says that the man suffered from a medical emergency while driving, causing him to crash and flip his vehicle.
The man ultimately died at the scene.
There was also a minor in the vehicle but was not severely injured. Love says that the minor was taken to Children’s Hospital as a safety precaution.
The identities of the victims involved have not been released at this time.
Gloria Avenue was closed while the incident was investigated.
