One dead after medical emergency causes crash

COLERAIN TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency, which caused him to crash his vehicle, according to Colerain Township Police.

The incident happened on Gloria Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jim Love, spokesman with Colerain Township Police, says that the man suffered from a medical emergency while driving, causing him to crash and flip his vehicle.

The man ultimately died at the scene.

There was also a minor in the vehicle but was not severely injured. Love says that the minor was taken to Children’s Hospital as a safety precaution.

The identities of the victims involved have not been released at this time.

Gloria Avenue was closed while the incident was investigated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.