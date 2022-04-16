Police, firefighters, Cyclones alumni to raise money for Fairfield officer at annual hockey game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers, firefighters, and Cyclones alumni are honoring and raising money for a Fairfield officer who suffered a stroke while on vacation in Gatlinburg in December.

Officer John Cresap is one of two first responders who will be honored at the Indiana Hill Rangers Police and Fire Hockey Tournament Cyclones Alumni game. Funds from that tournament will be used to cover his medical costs.

“I’m on the honor guard team with Fairfield since 2004, so I get to go to a lot of different agencies and work with them. The first responder community firefighters and police, and ambulance, it’s been very humbling,” Cresap said.

Cresap has been an officer for 20 years in Butler County, but his trip in Dec. helped put a pause on that.

“We go back to our cabin for the evening after supper, and I felt funny. I fell into the nightstand in the bedroom, and she heard me fall. She asked if I was okay,” Cresap said. “I tried to talk, and I knew something was wrong. I couldn’t speak, it was coming out in gibberish, and I couldn’t feel the left side of my body. I was totally paralyzed.”

So his wife, who is also an officer, immediately called for help. Cresap was taken to a hospital in Tennessee, and doctors told them that he had suffered a stroke. After a week, he was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Cresap says that the last few months have been challenging.

“I had to learn how to walk again. I’m starting to get my feeling back in my arm and hand with the help of my therapists. It’s been a long hard battle, especially to walk again,” Cresap said.

The game will be held at the Indian Hill Winter Club located on 10005 Fletcher Road on April 27 and run until April 30. Those who would like to attend can purchase tickets online.

