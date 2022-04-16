Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen arrested after allegedly exposing himself outside Westwood woman’s home

‘Hopefully they’ll put him in a direction where they can help him. That’s the main thing.’
By Kody Fisher
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman says she looked out her window earlier this week to find a teenager mostly nude below the waist and touching himself.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday according to Theresa Calme.

“It’s just kind of alarming to have to come home to something like that,” Calme said.

Calme owns the home on West Tower Avenue where the incident happened.

“I have neighbors that have so many small children,” she said.

Cincinnati police say the man is 17-years-old. He was arrested following the incident.

“You tend to feel unsafe because you don’t know the person,” Calme said. “You don’t know their background. You don’t know what they’ve done in the past or what they’re capable of doing.”

Right now Calme is taking solace in the fact that her neighbors are looking out for her home while she’s not there.

“It’s very comforting to know that your neighbors feel like friends,” she said.

As for the man police arrested, Calme says she feels safer knowing he’s facing charges.

“He needs help, and I want him to get help. I don’t want anybody in jail,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll put him in a direction where they can help him. That’s the main thing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Indiana
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Teenage student killed in Evanston shooting, police say
Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate
The coroner said one person was killed and two were injured.
1 killed, 2 injured in Florence house fire

Latest News

A man in his 20s or 30s was found fatally shot in the street on Laidlaw Avenue near Paddock...
Victims of gun violence implore gun owners to practice firearm safety
Showers Taper Off Overnight
Showers Taper Off Overnight
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers the 2022 State of the State address.
Gov. DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19 for first time
Duke Tobin
Part 1: Duke Tobin pre-draft sitdown with Fox19 Now