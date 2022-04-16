Teen arrested after allegedly exposing himself outside Westwood woman’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman says she looked out her window earlier this week to find a teenager mostly nude below the waist and touching himself.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday according to Theresa Calme.

“It’s just kind of alarming to have to come home to something like that,” Calme said.

Calme owns the home on West Tower Avenue where the incident happened.

“I have neighbors that have so many small children,” she said.

Cincinnati police say the man is 17-years-old. He was arrested following the incident.

“You tend to feel unsafe because you don’t know the person,” Calme said. “You don’t know their background. You don’t know what they’ve done in the past or what they’re capable of doing.”

Right now Calme is taking solace in the fact that her neighbors are looking out for her home while she’s not there.

“It’s very comforting to know that your neighbors feel like friends,” she said.

As for the man police arrested, Calme says she feels safer knowing he’s facing charges.

“He needs help, and I want him to get help. I don’t want anybody in jail,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll put him in a direction where they can help him. That’s the main thing.”

