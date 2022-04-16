Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Victims of gun violence implore gun owners to practice firearm safety

Advocates say gun violence is getting worse in the city.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have recovered more than 20 guns stolen from cars in CPD District One so far in 2022.

Meanwhile, victims of gun violence say changes must start at home by keeping guns locked and out of reach from others.

Peterson Mingo is reverend at Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church and a member of CPD’s God Squad. He says he’s gone to 784 funerals of homicide victims.

“We just tell folks who are basically careless with their guns they have to be more considerate, more careful,” he said. “And you don’t let people know that you have a gun.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Indiana
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Teenage student killed in Evanston shooting, police say
Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate
The coroner said one person was killed and two were injured.
1 killed, 2 injured in Florence house fire

Latest News

Showers Taper Off Overnight
Showers Taper Off Overnight
A 17-year-old police say was touching himself outside a Westwood woman's home.
Teen arrested after allegedly exposing himself outside Westwood woman’s home
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers the 2022 State of the State address.
Gov. DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19 for first time
Duke Tobin
Part 1: Duke Tobin pre-draft sitdown with Fox19 Now