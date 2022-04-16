Victims of gun violence implore gun owners to practice firearm safety

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have recovered more than 20 guns stolen from cars in CPD District One so far in 2022.

Meanwhile, victims of gun violence say changes must start at home by keeping guns locked and out of reach from others.

Peterson Mingo is reverend at Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church and a member of CPD’s God Squad. He says he’s gone to 784 funerals of homicide victims.

“We just tell folks who are basically careless with their guns they have to be more considerate, more careful,” he said. “And you don’t let people know that you have a gun.”

So far in 2022, 21 guns have been stolen from cars in District One.



On Thursday, 2 stolen guns were recovered during a D1 search warrant, 1 of the guns had been reported stolen from a car in OTR. The suspect w/ these stolen guns had 9 prior felonies & 14 new felony charges!! https://t.co/71eEA4zQ0q — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) April 15, 2022

