Chilly Easter Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The majority of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a FREEZE WARNING. Areas in our southern-most counties are under a FROST ADVISORY. Both alerts are in effect until 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday will only reach the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds before more rain chances move in Sunday night into Monday morning. A few spots early Monday morning could see a wintry mix, but given how warm the ground is along with how brief the rain/snow mix arrives, we don’t expect any accumulations or icy spots on roadways for Monday morning.

Mid 50s will stick around for highs on Monday and Tuesday, but warmer air arrives later in the week with scattered showers back on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Expect 70s by next weekend with drier air!

