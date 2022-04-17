Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati studio that supports artists with disabilities to design Bounty paper towels

Visionaries and Voices is partnering up with Bounty paper towels to show off the work of...
Visionaries and Voices is partnering up with Bounty paper towels to show off the work of artists with disabilities.(Visionaries + Voices)
By Brook Endale
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati nonprofit studio that supports artists with disabilities produce and share their work has entered a design deal with Bounty paper towels.

Visionaries + Voices, established in 2003, provides exhibition opportunities, studio space, supplies, and support to more than 125 visual artists with disabilities.

The art organization’s mission is to be an inclusive space that provides creative, professional, and educational opportunities.

Now, eight V+V artists will have their work featured on Bounty paper towels.

Bounty’s design team representatives visited V+V’s Northside studio during an art class and were impressed, calling the various pieces “a treasure trove.”

The visit eventually led to a creative partnership with the V+V artists selected to represent the Bounty brand. The project came to be known as Bounty Prints Inclusive Artist Project Collection.

V+V said having their artists’ works featured on a product that will be in stores nationwide is a dream come true.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old police say was touching himself outside a Westwood woman's home.
Teen arrested after allegedly exposing himself outside Westwood woman’s home
Cheri Richards is accused of using a knife with a 10-12" blade to stab John Mott multiple times.
Woman stabs man multiple times in neck, abdomen: Brown County sheriff
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
Police say the driver suffered a medical emergency that cause him to crash his vehicle.
One dead after medical emergency causes crash
Florence Y'alls new shirt comes just days after comments made by Reds President and COO Phil...
‘Where Y’alls gonna go?’ Florence Y’alls take jab at Phil Castellini following comments

Latest News

Tracking a wintry mix for some in the tri-state, rain likely for most.
Rain and wintry mix arrives early Monday morning
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Indiana police ask for help identifying child in death investigation
Current, former Reds stars promote opportunities for black youth
Youth Movement
Two pastors are looking to end gun violence in the Cincinnati-area.
Pastors push to end gun violence with program to teach kids skills on how to handle conflict