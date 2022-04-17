Cincinnati studio that supports artists with disabilities to design Bounty paper towels

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati nonprofit studio that supports artists with disabilities produce and share their work has entered a design deal with Bounty paper towels.

Visionaries + Voices, established in 2003, provides exhibition opportunities, studio space, supplies, and support to more than 125 visual artists with disabilities.

The art organization’s mission is to be an inclusive space that provides creative, professional, and educational opportunities.

Now, eight V+V artists will have their work featured on Bounty paper towels.

Bounty’s design team representatives visited V+V’s Northside studio during an art class and were impressed, calling the various pieces “a treasure trove.”

The visit eventually led to a creative partnership with the V+V artists selected to represent the Bounty brand. The project came to be known as Bounty Prints Inclusive Artist Project Collection.

V+V said having their artists’ works featured on a product that will be in stores nationwide is a dream come true.

