Indiana police ask for help identifying child in death investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in the death investigation of a child.

Police say that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a resident in the area found the body of a young boy near the roadway in a heavily wooded area.

The resident called 911 and then detectives with Indiana State Police in Sellersburg were called in to investigate.

At this time, ISP is asking for help in identifying the child.

He is described as a Black male between the ages of five and eight years old. He is approximately four feet tall, has a slim build and a short haircut. Investigators believe that the child’s death occurred sometime within the last week.

Investigators have not released a time or cause of death as an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information that could help in the identification of this child, please call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.