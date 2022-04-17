Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana police ask for help identifying child in death investigation

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in the death investigation of a child.

Police say that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a resident in the area found the body of a young boy near the roadway in a heavily wooded area.

The resident called 911 and then detectives with Indiana State Police in Sellersburg were called in to investigate.

At this time, ISP is asking for help in identifying the child.

He is described as a Black male between the ages of five and eight years old. He is approximately four feet tall, has a slim build and a short haircut. Investigators believe that the child’s death occurred sometime within the last week.

Investigators have not released a time or cause of death as an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information that could help in the identification of this child, please call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old police say was touching himself outside a Westwood woman's home.
Teen arrested after allegedly exposing himself outside Westwood woman’s home
Cheri Richards is accused of using a knife with a 10-12" blade to stab John Mott multiple times.
Woman stabs man multiple times in neck, abdomen: Brown County sheriff
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
Police say the driver suffered a medical emergency that cause him to crash his vehicle.
One dead after medical emergency causes crash
Florence Y'alls new shirt comes just days after comments made by Reds President and COO Phil...
‘Where Y’alls gonna go?’ Florence Y’alls take jab at Phil Castellini following comments

Latest News

Current, former Reds stars promote opportunities for black youth
Youth Movement
Two pastors are looking to end gun violence in the Cincinnati-area.
Pastors push to end gun violence with program to teach kids skills on how to handle conflict
Pastors push to end gun violence with program to teach kids skills on how to handle conflict
Pastors push to end gun violence with program to teach kids skills on how to handle conflict
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast