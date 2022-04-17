Pastors push to end gun violence with program to teach kids skills on how to handle conflict

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A couple of pastors in the Cincinnati area are working to end gun violence in the city by introducing a program that will help children at an early age gain skills on how to handle conflict without resorting to violence.

Pastor Francis Myadze with Church Without Walls International Inc. and his associate Pastor James Thomas are looking to bring the Alliance for Better Citizens or the ABC program to every neighborhood in the Queen City.

Students will be able to earn points for completing a task like going to school and taking out the trash. Those points are then converted to cash.

“It has a lot of rewards and a lot of incentives, and it also does something for young people. It shows them how to save money,” Myadze said.

Myadza says it’s not just money for now but cash for college.

“Whatever they do, we reward with points, with points, with points. That’s how we build encouragement.”

Myadza says rewarding good behavior keeps kids engaged in positive life skills and out of other activities that could get them in trouble.

He says that some kids don’t have skills that teach them how to handle conflict, leading them down a dangerous path.

“They have no skills for settling any conflict. They go for punching. And when they don’t have any strength in punching, they go for something else,” Myadza said.

According to police records, there have been 20 homicides in Cincinnati this year.

“I see the shooting, and I see the killing and have been praying for the children of Cincinnati for a long time,” Myadza said.

Myadza says that they are working on getting the support of community leaders to get the program started and prevent violence from happening.

