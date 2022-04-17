Tri-State nonprofit hosts 72-hour fundraiser for Ukraine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State non-profit group is working around the clock - literally - to raise money for Ukraine.

The Cincinnati-Khariv Sister City Partnership has teamed up with Mission to Ukraine for a 72-hour-long fundraiser to raise money for the war-torn country.

The fundraiser started Friday, April 15, has raised more than $70,000 of their $250,000 goal.

Organizers say that this money will be used to buy and ship hundreds of bullet-proof vests, medicine and other much-need items to Ukraine.

Bob Herring, the president of the Cincinnati-Khariv Sister City Partnership, says that partnering with Mission to Ukraine was perfect.

“Because of the Russian deployment of the Russian troops to the eastern end of the country, Kharkiv is a potential battleground,” says Herring. “So we want to get as many supplies and medications there as possible.”

Mission to Ukraine is a humanitarian aid initiative run by two best friends, Mark Kreynovich and Dillon Carroll.

“We will be able to transmit that to the folks on the ground as soon as we have it, and it will be there within a matter of days,” Herring adds. “They will take the funds and be able to procure the protective vest.”

Herring says he and his team are thankful for the donations, but he knows that the Queen City still needs to come together as the clock continues to count down.

There is still $180,000 left to fundraise before it ends on Monday night.

“We are the only sister city to Kharkiv in North America, so it’s time for us to step up and help our sister city,” says Herring.

The fundraiser can be found on Cincinnati-Khariv Sister City Partnership’s website.

