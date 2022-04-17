Contests
Wintry mix for Monday morning with continued chill

A big warm up arrives late week with more comfortable outdoor conditions
We're looking at temperatures slowly climbing throughout the forecast period!
We're looking at temperatures slowly climbing throughout the forecast period!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain chances increase Easter Sunday night into Monday morning along with a wintry mix for some.

A few spots early Monday morning could see a wintry mix, especially towards the north and west of Cincinnati, but given how warm the ground is along with how brief the rain/snow mix arrives, we don’t expect any accumulations or icy spots on roadways for Monday morning. There could be a slushy dusting of wet snow on roofs or elevated surfaces, but almost all surfaces should be wet. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s along with breezy winds and variably cloudy skies.

Low 50s will stick around Tuesday with breezy winds and sunshine, but warmer air arrives later in the week with scattered showers back on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Expect 70s by Friday and 80s for Saturday - both days that will be dry and warm! Sunday is still warm, but we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

