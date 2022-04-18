Contests
Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital

A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers is causing traffic delays in northern Butler County...
A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers is causing traffic delays in northern Butler County Monday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital and caused some traffic delays in northern Butler County Monday morning.

Ohio 63 was closed at Salzman Road when the collision was initially reported at 6:43 a.m., according to Monroe police dispatchers.

A person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately available.

Police reopened Ohio 63 by 7:30 a.m., but now Salzman Road is blocked until wreckers can clear the two massive vehicles away.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

