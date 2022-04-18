Dad left 7-year-old daughter in running car in casino parking garage while he was inside: court docs

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father from Mason is accused of leaving his 7-year-old daughter in a running vehicle in a casino parking garage while he was inside, court records show.

Charles Jeffers was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor charge of endangering children after casino security at Belterra on Kellogg Avenue located him, according to his criminal complaint.

The charge is based on “security video of Mr. Jeffers entering the parking garage of Belterra Casino and parking his vehicle. Mr. Jeffers entered the casino at (9:30 p.m.), leaving his 7-year-old daughter in the vehicle while it was still running. At (10 p.m.) officers were on scene and Belterra security made contact with Mr. Jeffers,” the court record states.

His bond was set at $2,500 over the weekend, and he was released from the Hamilton County jail just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to the county’s clerk of courts office.

Jeffers is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Monday morning.

It was not immediately clear who provided care for the young child when he was arrested and taken to jail.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to the sheriff’s office for more details and will update this developing story.

