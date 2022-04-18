Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns: List of restaurants participating
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns starting Monday, with more than 40 restaurants participating.
Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Maker’s Mark is the sponsor for the event, and there will be specialty Maker’s Mark cocktails at select locations.
Organizers of the event launched an app that customers can download to find more information on the restaurants participating, share to social media, check in to earn points toward being the “biggest foodie in Cincinnati.”
Participants should:
- Check-in at three or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards
- Earn points for dining out and enjoying the Maker’s Mark cocktail specials. The 10 users with the highest number of points will be entered to win another Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to help promote the restaurants and to help locals try an array of cuisines, event organizers said.
Organizers say that $1 from every meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Here is a complete list of the restaurants participating:
- Alfio’s Buon Cibo
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- Brown Dog Café
- Butcher and Barrel
- Che
- Coppin’s at Hotel Covington
- Council Oaks Steak and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino
- DeSha’s American Tavern
- E+O at the Banks
- E+O Hyde Park
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Eighteen at The Radisson
- Embers, Emery
- Golden Lamb
- Goose & Elder
- Ivory House
- Jag’s Steak & Seafood
- Jean-Robert’s Le Bar A Boeuf
- Khora
- Kitchen 1883-Anderson
- Kitchen 1883-Union
- Kona Grill
- Libby’s Southern Comfort
- LouVino
- Maverick’s Restobar & Lounge
- Metropole at 21c
- Mita’s
- Moerlein Lager House
- Napa Kitchen and Grill
- Nicholson’s
- Nicola’s
- OKTO
- Overlook Kitchen
- Pampa’s Argentine Gastropub
- Primavista
- Prime Cincinnati
- Salazar
- Season’s 52
- Somm Wine Bar
- Spoon & Cellar
- Street City Pub
- Subito
- The Capital Grille
- The Melting Pot
- The View at Shires Garden
- Trio Bistro
- Via Vite
Menu and event information can be viewed online.
