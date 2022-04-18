Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns: List of restaurants participating

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns starting Monday, with more than 40 restaurants participating.

Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Maker’s Mark is the sponsor for the event, and there will be specialty Maker’s Mark cocktails at select locations.

Organizers of the event launched an app that customers can download to find more information on the restaurants participating, share to social media, check in to earn points toward being the “biggest foodie in Cincinnati.”

Participants should:

Check-in at three or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards

Earn points for dining out and enjoying the Maker’s Mark cocktail specials. The 10 users with the highest number of points will be entered to win another Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to help promote the restaurants and to help locals try an array of cuisines, event organizers said.

Organizers say that $1 from every meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Here is a complete list of the restaurants participating:

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

Brown Dog Café

Butcher and Barrel

Che

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington

Council Oaks Steak and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino

DeSha’s American Tavern

E+O at the Banks

E+O Hyde Park

Eddie Merlot’s

Eighteen at The Radisson

Embers, Emery

Golden Lamb

Goose & Elder

Ivory House

Jag’s Steak & Seafood

Jean-Robert’s Le Bar A Boeuf

Khora

Kitchen 1883-Anderson

Kitchen 1883-Union

Kona Grill

Libby’s Southern Comfort

LouVino

Maverick’s Restobar & Lounge

Metropole at 21c

Mita’s

Moerlein Lager House

Napa Kitchen and Grill

Nicholson’s

Nicola’s

OKTO

Overlook Kitchen

Pampa’s Argentine Gastropub

Primavista

Prime Cincinnati

Salazar

Season’s 52

Somm Wine Bar

Spoon & Cellar

Street City Pub

Subito

The Capital Grille

The Melting Pot

The View at Shires Garden

Trio Bistro

Via Vite

Menu and event information can be viewed online.

