‘I’m coming home’: Former Roger Bacon football star announces transfer to UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Corey Kiner, Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2020, is leaving LSU and returning to Cincinnati to play for the Bearcats.

The former standout star for Roger Bacon High School announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal early Monday. Roughly seven hours, Kiner was back on Twitter to announce his homecoming.

Kiner spent one season at LSU playing the backup role to Tyrion Davis-Price. Kiner rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 attempts in his freshman campaign.

Kiner finished as LSU’s No. 2 rusher behind Davis-Price, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. LSU has yet to play its Spring Game, so it is unclear where Kiner would fit in LSU’s running back depth chart.

Kiner was absent from the team practice on April 16 with a high ankle sprain, according to LSU beat writer Brody Miller.

While carrying the rock for Roger Bacon, Kiner received 20 offers from colleges across the country. Those schools included Cincinnati, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame, just to name a few.

ESPN ranked him as the No. 9 running back and No. 161 overall in 2020.

