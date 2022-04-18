Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘I’m coming home’: Former Roger Bacon football star announces transfer to UC

LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)
LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Corey Kiner, Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2020, is leaving LSU and returning to Cincinnati to play for the Bearcats.

The former standout star for Roger Bacon High School announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal early Monday. Roughly seven hours, Kiner was back on Twitter to announce his homecoming.

Kiner spent one season at LSU playing the backup role to Tyrion Davis-Price. Kiner rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 attempts in his freshman campaign.

Kiner finished as LSU’s No. 2 rusher behind Davis-Price, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. LSU has yet to play its Spring Game, so it is unclear where Kiner would fit in LSU’s running back depth chart.

Kiner was absent from the team practice on April 16 with a high ankle sprain, according to LSU beat writer Brody Miller.

While carrying the rock for Roger Bacon, Kiner received 20 offers from colleges across the country. Those schools included Cincinnati, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame, just to name a few.

ESPN ranked him as the No. 9 running back and No. 161 overall in 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Jeffers
Dad left 7-year-old daughter in running car in casino parking garage while he was inside: court docs
A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers is causing traffic delays in northern Butler County...
Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital
Anthony Toombs
Man charged with attempted murder after Cheviot shooting
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Indiana police ask for help identifying child in death investigation
Fairfield Township police are investigating an early morning shooting reported on Parkamo...
Fairfield Township shooting under investigation as suicide, police say

Latest News

Tre Tucker, UC wide receiver.
Sit-down with UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker
Duke Tobin
Part 3: Duke Tobin pre-draft sitdown with Fox19 Now
Paul Brown Stadium
Part 2: Duke Tobin pre-draft sitdown with Fox19 Now
Duke Tobin
Part 1: Duke Tobin pre-draft sitdown with Fox19 Now