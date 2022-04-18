Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

ISP looking for caregivers of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods

The boy has yet to be identified, but he is believe to have been between the ages of 5 and 8
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls gives the latest information regarding a child death...
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls gives the latest information regarding a child death investigation in Washington County on April 18, 2022.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are working to identify a young boy who was found dead in a heavily wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday evening.

“We are dealing with the death of a young man who was discovered Saturday,” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said on Monday. “He was in somebody’s custody and care for his daily needs. … We still haven’t gotten any information.”

(Story continues below post)

Huls said that the child, who is Black, was likely between the ages of 5 and 8, had short hair, a slim build, and stood approximately 4 feet tall. He didn’t say what the child was wearing or where exactly the body was discovered.

“Any investigation it’s best to keep the cards close to your chest,” he said. “It’s best at this point to withhold that information.”

The person who found the boy’s body initially told police he was mushroom hunting when he found him around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators believe the child died sometime within the last week.

“Somebody out there either knows and isn’t saying something or hasn’t had the opportunity to see this in the media yet and doesn’t know,” Huls said.

When asked if the boy could be Codi Bigsby, a missing 4-year-old child from Virginia, Huls said it was unlikely.

“We don’t believe that’s going to be a match but we are looking into that,” he said.

A direct tip line at (888) 437-6432 has been set up for people to give information to investigators regarding the case. Because the ISP social media sites are not constantly monitored, using them to contact investigators is not recommended.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Jeffers
Dad left 7-year-old daughter in running car in casino parking garage while he was inside: court docs
A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers is causing traffic delays in northern Butler County...
Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital
Anthony Toombs
Man charged with attempted murder after Cheviot shooting
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Indiana police ask for help identifying child in death investigation
Fairfield Township police are investigating an early morning shooting reported on Parkamo...
Fairfield Township shooting under investigation as suicide, police say

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. DeWine, first lady diagnosed with COVID-19
Aaron Veyon (left) remains on the run
‘Approach with caution’: 3 inmates escape Ohio jail after assaulting corrections officer
Dustin Byron Thompson during Capitol breach
Ohio man convicted on federal charges for role in January 2021 siege at US Capitol
Young man found safe; Cleveland police say he was not kidnapped
House Bill 178, 'Makenna's Law,' is introduced to lawmakers
Makenna’s Law heads to full Senate looking to limit water pressure at parks