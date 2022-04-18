Kenton County receives over $900 million for road, infrastructure projects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two Northern Kentucky representatives announced Monday that Kenton County will receive over $900 million in funding for road and infrastructure projects.

Representatives Adam Koenig and Kim Moser stated that the county will receive exactly $924,650,000, which is a part of House Bill 242.

According to the Kentucky legislature, House Bill 242 provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads until 2024.

One of the major projects includes the Brent Spence Bridge. The county plans on spending $855,000,000 for the construction of a companion bridge to the I-75 Brent Spence Bridge.

“The Brent Spence Bridge project is a huge investment in Kenton County and will provide much-needed updates to meet the demand of the growing number of vehicles that pass over it daily,” said Representative Kim Moser. “The BSB is a major driver of economic development for not only our area but the entire state, and this project will help maintain the bridge’s structural integrity for decades to come.”

Here is a complete list of projects the Kenton County projects that they have earmarked:

$11,300,000 to improve safety and reduce congestion on KY-536 from KY-1303 to Williamswood Rd/Calvary Dr

$5,000,000 to improve safety and reduce congestion on KY-536 from Williamswood Rd/Calvary Dr to KY-17

$3,500,000 to improve safety and reduce congestion on KY-17 at the I-275 interchange

$3,500,000 improve safety and reduce congestion along KY-1303

$2,250,000 for West 15th St to address deficiencies of bridge and approaches over CSX Railroad in Covington

$11,000 to install guardrail on KY-3716

$3,790,000 extend Houston Rd to cinema property

$570,000 to improve existing alignment with Buttermilk Pike, Orphanage Rd, and US-25

$1,900,000 for a bridge project in on I-75 NC at 3rd, 4th, 5th streets in Covington

$1,331,000 for a bridge project on Ernest Bridge Dr at CSX Railroad

$12,100,000 to address the condition of I-75 from MP 166.263 to MP 169.439

$8,080,000 to reconstruct KY-236 (Stevenson Rd) from Alice St to Jacqueline Dr

$2,010,000 to resurface and repair median on KY-17 from Pioneer Park to Kyles Ln

$3,000,000 to widen Kenton Lands Rd from US-25 to Riggs Rd

$3,000,000 to reconstruct KY-536 to a 4-lane urban section from KY-17 to the Campbell County line

$1,996,800 to provide connectivity, improve mobility, and reduce congestion along KY-536 from KY-17 to KY-16

$5,211,200 to rehabilitate/reconstruct US-25 from Buttermilk Pike to I-75 (MP 8.58 to MP 9.86)

$600,000 to construct pavement, slope stability, drainage, and sight distance improvements along the route between Hollyhock Rd and Decoursey Pike

$500,000 to construct pavement, slope stability, drainage, and sight distance improvements along the route between Hands Pike and Highridge Dr.

Lawmakers say that in addition to House Bill 242, there will be a two-year budget for the cabinet, which includes additional funding for programs like increased access to driver’s license and permit testing and $11.4 million to be distributed evenly to the state’s 54 general airports.

