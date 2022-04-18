Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a lake. (SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies took the video Sunday morning in Venice.

They estimate the gator to be about 10 feet long. The sheriff’s office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Jeffers
Dad left 7-year-old daughter in running car in casino parking garage while he was inside: court docs
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Indiana police ask for help identifying child in death investigation
Anthony Toombs
Man charged with attempted murder after Cheviot shooting
Fairfield Township police are investigating an early morning shooting reported on Parkamo...
Fairfield Township shooting under investigation as suicide, police say
A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers is causing traffic delays in northern Butler County...
Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter...
NFL’s Washington Commanders deny financial impropriety in letter to Federal Trade Commission
Kenton County received additional funding for projects such as the Brent Spence Bridge.
Kenton County receives over $900 million for road, infrastructure projects
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks