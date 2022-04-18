Man attempts to steal Tesla, triggers police standoff in OTR
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is in custody after allegedly trying to steal a Tesla in Over-the-Rhine and then refusing to get out of the car.
Officers responded to the corner of Liberty and Sycamore streets for a report of someone trying to steal a car.
Police and investigators attempted to make an arrest for about two hours, but the driver was apparently non-compliant.
Court documents show that 26-year-old Ashawn Britten was arrested and charged with theft, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
