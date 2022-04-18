Man charged with attempted murder after Cheviot shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a Sunday morning shooting in Cheviot.

Anthony Toombs was arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, and weapons under disability, according to Cheviot police.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Washington Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a single gunshot wound and a female heard screaming. Upon arrival, officers say that they were unable to find a victim or a suspect at the location.

Just before 10 a.m., officers from Cincinnati Police Department District 3 advised that they had located the victim at the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Cheviot officers found a female victim in her 30s at that location with a gunshot wound to the face. She was treated and released.

Toombs is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

