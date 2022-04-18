Man shot in Fairfield Twp taken to UC hospital

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield Township police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Someone called 911 and reported a 48-year-old man was wounded by a gunshot in the 2100 block of Parkamo Avenue near Lenox Avenue at about 5 a.m., they said.

The first officer on scene immediately requested an ambulance due to a man with abnormal breathing, they confirmed.

He was taken by ground to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to dispatch.

The man’s condition was not immediately available.

Police have not yet released details.

Fox19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

